Guwahati: Man Dies After Falling Into Well in Hatigaon

Guwahati: Today, morning, a man aged above 50 died after reportedly falling into a well in Hatigaon, Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Shyamal Saha, who was reportedly living as a tenant on LNB Road in Hatigaon. He was originally from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

As per information, Saha worked as a mason in the Dispur area. The incident came to light after he reportedly fell into a well in the locality under circumstances that remain unclear. After the incident, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with Hatigaon Police, reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Saha was subsequently recovered from the well. However, he was declared dead after he was recovered. The exact circumstances that led to his fall are yet to be confirmed.

Further details are awaited.