Youth found dead in Bongaigaon on Durga Puja Navami; murder suspected

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Festive celebrations of Durga Puja were overshadowed by shock and tension after the body of a youth from Bongaigaon was recovered on Navami at Guwabari, along the Kashikotra–Basugaon road.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Saha (30 years), a resident of Babupare in Bongaigaon. According to family members, Suraj last spoke with his mother around 11:10 pm on Ashtami night, saying that he was at Dhaligaon and returning home. When his mother tried calling him again at midnight, the call went unanswered, and by 1:10 am his phone was found switched off. The following morning, police informed the family about the recovery of his body.

Police sources said that there were no major external injuries, but marks were noticed on his neck along with bleeding from the mouth, raising suspicion of murder. An FIR has been lodged at Basugaon police station, and investigation is underway.

The incident has triggered strong reactions in the area, with locals demanding a high-level probe and strict punishment for the culprits.

Also Read: Gruesome murder in Palasbari: Manoj Das brutally killed in palm grove, locals demand justice

Also Watch: