Shutdown in Manipur: Meitei and Naga Groups Join Hands in Massive Rally

Guwahati: Shops, businesses and private institutions remained closed today, while public transport stayed off the roads in several parts of Manipur as people extended support to a massive rally jointly organised by Meitei and Naga civil society organisations in Imphal.

The rally brought together organisations representing the two communities, with participants urging the Centre to address their demands, including an end to what they described as a government-sponsored proxy war, the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement and the removal of Assam Rifles from the state.

The procession, jointly organised by several groups, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Joint Tribe Council Manipur and various Naga organisations, began at Tiddim Ground in Kwakeithel before proceeding to THAU Ground in Imphal West, where a public meeting was held.

People of that area also extended support by distributing water, something to eat and energy drinks to protesters along the route. The United Naga Council and the All Naga Students Association Manipur organised simultaneous peaceful sit-in protests at Naga district headquarters from 11 am.

Addressing the gathering, Foothill Naga Co-ordination Committee convenor Akhiu described the mobilisation as historic, noting that Meitei and Naga organisations had rarely come together on such a large scale.

He said similar protests were being held in Naga-inhabited hill districts to convey to the Centre that the demands of Manipur's indigenous communities should not be ignored. The organisers described the rally as a collective effort to press their demands amid continuing tensions over security arrangements and the state's political future.