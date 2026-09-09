Guwahati: Milk Tanker Gets Stuck After Newly Laid Drain Slab Collapses in Kahilipara

Guwahati: Today, afternoon a milk-carrying vehicle got stuck in Jatiya, Kahilipara, after a newly laid concrete slab covering a drain collapsed under its weight. The incident occurred in front of a Bharat Petroleum depot in the area, where the concrete slab had reportedly been installed recently. According to the available information, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS25FC1214, had entered the depot to refuel.

While the vehicle was exiting the premises, the newly laid concrete slab suddenly gave way, causing one of its rear wheels to fall into the drain. The vehicle was consequently left stranded at the spot, with its rear wheel trapped in the opening. The incident has raised concerns over the quality and durability of the recently laid concrete slab. No casualties or injuries have been reported .

More details are awaited.