Mizoram: Assam Rifles assists in recovery of election duty vehicles stuck in Sekul River

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles personnel assisted in recovery of vehicles on polling duty which got stuck in Sekul River while returning after the completion of polling on Zorinpui - Parva Road, Lawngtlai District, Mizoram on 19 April 2024.

The ill-fated vehicles while plying through the river bed got stuck and couldn't further move. The representatives of the polling team immediately sought help of Assam Rifles at Zorinpui to pull back the vehicle after their attempts failed.

A team of Assam Rifles personnel with a JCB was promptly sent to the spot and after nearly two hours of painstaking effort the vehicle was pulled back to the road.

The polling team and the drivers expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for helping in recovery of their vehicle, stated the press release.

