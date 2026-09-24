Guwahati: Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured in Bhangagarh Flyover

Guwahati: A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a road accident on the flyover in Bhangagarh, Guwahati, late on Wednesday night. As per information, the two-wheeler was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a four-wheeler.

The collision left the motorcycle rider seriously injured. After the accident, he was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be confirmed. Bhangagrah police are expected to investigate the incident and determine how the motorcycle came to be travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Further details are awaited.