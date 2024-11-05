Guwahati Municipal Corporation Imposes Rs 50000 Fine on Eatery

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has placed a hefty fine on an eatery located in the capital city. According to the authorities, the eatery has been functioning without the necessary trade license.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on Makhan Bhog, a seller of sweets and confectionery items located in Ganeshguri of Guwahati for doing business without the necessary trade license. The officials also carried out a surprise check on many other businesses located in the region.

“GMC imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000/- on a popular sweets & confectionery enterprise in Ganeshguri for failure to update the trade license. GMC requests all business owners to maintain & properly display valid trade licenses to avoid being penalised. Our Guwahati, Our responsibility! Guwahati Municipal Corporation” mentioned the social media handles of the corporation along with photos of the eatery in question.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s Health and Enforcement Team also conducted an inspection in the Ganeshguri locality of the city on Tuesday. The aim of this drive was to ensure that business and commercial establishments in the locality follow the necessary cleanliness standards. During the operation, the officials appealed to all the business owners to ensure proper garbage disposal and follow the rules and regulations.