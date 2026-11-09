Guwahati: Panbazar Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Rs 11.50 Crore Army Supply Fraud

Guwahati: A team of Panbazar Police on 9th November, have arrested a 30-year-old man from Siliguri in West Bengal for allegedly masterminding a fraud worth Rs 11.50 crore involving forged Indian Army supply orders, impersonation of Army officers and fabricated financial documents. The victim firm has been identified as M/s Global Traders, based in Guwahati.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harsh Agarwal. An inter-state police team led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, carried out the operation after specific intelligence inputs and leads developed during the investigation.

As per police, the alleged fraud was initiated by exploiting an existing business relationship with Global Traders. Agarwal reportedly introduced his brother, Ayush Agarwal, to the complainant as a distant relative involved in Indian Army supply contracts. By allegedly posing as a trusted business associate and using fabricated documents, the accused gained the firm's confidence and facilitated fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 11,50,56,180.

Police said a detailed examination of financial transactions, digital evidence and intelligence inputs helped establish Agarwal's alleged role in orchestrating the conspiracy.

The case has been registered as Panbazar Police Station Case No. 214/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act. Police have so far frozen more than Rs 2 crore across several bank accounts as part of efforts to recover the defrauded amount.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains underway to trace the remaining funds.