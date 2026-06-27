Guwahati: Parks Free for Morning Walkers, Entry Fee Applies from 10 AM from 5th July

Guwahati: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced free morning entry to its parks across the Guwahati, while introducing revised entry fees for visitors for rest of the day from 5th July 2026.

Under the new initiative, morning walkers will be allowed to enter all GMDA-managed parks free of charge every day between 6:00 am and 10:00 am. The Government said the move aims to encourage Guwahatians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and make greater use of the city's green spaces.

In addition to free morning access, GMDA has confirmed that children below the age of 9, senior citizens aged above 75 years, and specially abled persons will continue to enjoy free entry at all times.

The revised standard entry fees, effective from 5th July 2026, will apply to all other visitors and timings.

The updated entry charges are as follows:-

· Jorpukhuri Park, Uzan Bazar – Rs20 per person

· Gandhi Mandap, Sarania Hill – Rs 20 per person

· Swahid Udyan, Ambari – Rs 25 per person

· Bastra Udyan, Sualkuchi, Kamrup – Rs 30 per person

· Amrit Udyan, Hengrabari – Rs 30 per person

· Atal Udyan, Adabari – Rs 30 per person

· Shraddhanjali Kanan, R.G. Baruah Road– Rs 30 per person

· Nehru Park, Panbazar – Rs 50 per person

· Botanical Garden, Fancy Bazar – Rs 60 per person

· Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan, Uzan Bazar – Rs 60 per person

· Brahmaputra Riverfront Park, Panbazar – Rs 60 per person

· Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, Panbazar – Rs 150 per person

· Guwahati Ropeway, Panbazar – Rs 250 per person (one way)

GMDA stated that the measure is intended to promote public health while ensuring the proper maintenance and management of the city's parks and recreational facilities. Guwahatians have been encouraged to make use of the free morning access and enjoy Guwahati's green spaces.