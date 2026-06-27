Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Introduces Stricter Rules for Parking Lots and Market Fee Collection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and discipline in the management of parking facilities and markets across the city, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced a series of new measures for leaseholders operating under its jurisdiction.

As per the new guidelines, all personnel engaged by leaseholders for collecting parking and market fees must wear prescribed uniforms while on duty. Additionally, fee collection will be permitted only through receipt books approved and authenticated by the GMC. Every authorised fee collector will also be issued an official identity card, enabling members of the public to verify their identity.

The initiative comes in response to long-standing complaints from citizens regarding overcharging, irregular fee collection and the absence of accountability at several parking areas and markets.

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