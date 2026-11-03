Guwahati: PMCH Performs First Caesarean Delivery at Newly Established Operation Theatre Complex

Guwahati: The Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, in Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone in its healthcare services by successfully performing its first Caesarean section at the newly constructed Operation Theatre Complex in the medical college building.

The procedure was performed on 2nd November 2026, under the leadership of Dr Ratna Talukdar and commenced at around 11 am. The operation resulted in the birth of a healthy baby girl, with both the mother and newborn reported to be doing well.

The successful procedure was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesiology and Paediatrics, highlighting the teamwork and dedication of the medical professionals involved.

This marks the first Caesarean delivery conducted at the newly established OT Complex within the medical college building and represents an important step towards the full operationalisation of the hospital's new infrastructure.

PMCH Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Prof. (Dr) B K Baishya expressed happiness over the achievement, describing it as encouraging news for residents of Guwahati and neighbouring areas who have been awaiting the commencement of services at the new facility.

The occasion was particularly special as the newborn is the daughter of a PMCH staff member, who expressed gratitude to the medical team for its care and dedication.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the medical team, stating that the achievement would strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the region.