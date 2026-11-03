Woman Killed, Child Injured in Landslide While Collecting Stones in Doboka

Guwahati: A woman was killed and a child injured after a landslide struck Bhagirath village in Doboka area while they were collecting stones from a hillside.

The deceased has been identified as Dushnara Begum.

As per information the incident occurred when Begum was collecting stones and stacking them in a pile. During the process, a portion of the hillside reportedly gave way, triggering a landslide that buried her and led to her death. A child, identified as Shafiqul Islam, also sustained injuries in the incident.

After the landslide ,Doboka police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to confirm the exact circumstances that led to the landslide.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured child and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.