Guwahati: Police Conduct Operation at Hatigaon Hotel Over Suspected Cybercrime Links

Guwahati: A team of Hatigaon Police conducted an operation at Hotel Star Inn in Sijubari, Hatigaon, after information from local people who reportedly became suspicious of the activities of some people staying at the hotel.

During the operation, police detained three persons staying at the hotel and brought them in for questioning over their alleged links to cybercrime.

The police team also detained the hotel manager and several employees for questioning as part of the investigation.

As per information, the police action was initiated after local people alerted the police about activities at the hotel that they considered suspicious. Acting on the information, Hatigaon police reached the premises and began questioning those present.

The detained people are being questioned to establish their identities, determine the nature of their activities and ascertain whether they have any links to a wider cybercrime network. The police have not yet disclosed further details regarding the identities of those detained or the specific allegations against them.

Further details are awaited.