Guwahati: Police Conduct Search at Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Rented House in Saukuchi

Guwahati: A team of Guwahati Police today morning, conducted a search operation at the rented house of Ghanakanta Gogoi in Saukuchi, Guwahati as part of the ongoing investigation into the Bilas Inn shooting incident.

The raid was carried out under the leadership of an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. During the search, a vehicle bearing the word ‘PRESS’ was spotted within the premises of the rented house.

Meanwhile, police team brought Marie biscuits and bottles of drinking water for Gogoi as he was taken to the location.

In a notable development, Gogoi attempted to speak to the media for the first time while being escorted by the police. However, members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intervened and prevented him from making any on-camera statement.

Gogoi was heard shouting something while attempting to address the media, but police team stopped him from speaking further.

The search at his rented residence is part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area, Guwahati in which five people were killed and injuring one. Police are continuing their investigation to establish further details surrounding the incident.