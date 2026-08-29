Guwahati Police Detain Two Suspects, Recover Stolen Items

Guwahati: Today, Guwahati Police have detained two persons in connection with a suspected theft case following an operation in the Super Market–Last Gate area, Guwahati. The detained people have been identified as Rafique Khan, a resident of Six Mile, and Rashidul Islam, from Bhuragaon. Police suspect that both men may be involved in theft-related activities.

During the operation, officers recovered a schoolbag allegedly containing several stolen items. The seized articles included five mobile phones, four headphones and two pairs of AirPods. Police also recovered four wristwatches, including Raga and Sonata-branded watches.

In addition, the bag reportedly contained jewellery, three empty wallets and six ATM cards.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the source of the recovered belongings and determine whether the two suspects are linked to recent theft incidents in Guwahati. Authorities are also expected to verify the ownership of the mobile phones, electronic devices, watches, jewellery and other items.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the two detained persons, while further questioning is underway. Police are also investigating whether the suspects acted independently or were part of a larger theft network.

Further details are awaited.