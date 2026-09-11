Guwahati Rehab Centre Faces Allegations of Physical Assault Against Woman

Guwahati: A rehabilitation centre in Barmotoria, Guwahati, has come under scrutiny after allegations of physical assault against a young woman staying at the facility. The allegation was reportedly raised by another woman residing at the Humanity Foundation rehabilitation centre. She claimed that the young woman had been physically assaulted and sustained an injury to her head. Former employees of the rehab centre have reportedly levelled disturbing allegations against the facility, claiming that patients were allegedly made to kneel as a form of punishment.

There are also allegations that a patient was assaulted and suffered a head injury during the alleged incident.

However, the rehabilitation centre team have strongly denied the allegations.

With both sides presenting contradictory accounts, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident remain unclear. An inquiry is expected to establish what transpired at the facility and determine whether the allegations of physical assault are substantiated.

Further details are awaited.