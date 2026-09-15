Guwahati Rehab Centre Owner Arrested

Guwahati: Basistha Police in Guwahati arrested Riku Kashyap, owner of the Unique Wellness Foundation rehabilitation centre, on Monday, after a complaint alleging that a woman was kept tied up at the facility for a prolonged period.

Police took Kashyap into custody after receiving the complaint and launched an investigation into the allegations and the functioning of the rehabilitation centre.

As per complaint, the woman was allegedly restrained and kept tied at the facility for an extended period. The allegations have prompted police to examine the circumstances surrounding her alleged confinement and the treatment of people staying at the centre.

Kashyap is reportedly the son of retired police officer Kosheshwar Sharma.

After the complaint, Basistha Police questioned people associated with the rehabilitation centre and began recording statements as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited.