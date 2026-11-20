Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 in Meghalaya, allowing citizens who turn 18 during 2027 to apply in advance for voter enrolment.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the Special Summary Revision 2027 to update Meghalaya's electoral rolls and include newly eligible voters.

Citizens attaining the age of 18 on 1st January , 1st April , 1st July or 1st October, 2027, will be eligible to apply in advance for voter enrolment.

The qualifying dates provide opportunities for young citizens reaching voting age at different points during the year to register through the revision process.

The District Election Offices of West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills are implementing the exercise and facilitating voter enrolment and verification.

According to the revision schedule provided by the District Election Offices, the draft electoral rolls will be published on 1st December , 2026.

The period for filing claims and objections will run from 1st December to 31st December , 2026. The deadline for disposing of claims and objections is 14th January , 2027.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on January 20, 2027.

These dates outline the main stages of the SSR 2027 exercise, from the release of preliminary voter lists to the publication of the updated electoral rolls.

The District Election Offices of West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills are overseeing local implementation of the revision process. In East Jaintia Hills, polling station rationalisation is scheduled for 23rd November , 2026, as part of the preparations for the electoral roll revision.

The district will also organise special enrolment camps on December 5 and 11th December, 2026, to facilitate voter registration and verification.

These camps will provide an opportunity for eligible citizens to seek enrolment assistance and for existing voters to check their electoral details.

The District Election Offices have urged existing voters to verify their names and particulars in the electoral rolls during the revision process.

They have also encouraged eligible citizens who have not yet registered to apply for enrolment. The exercise aims to include newly eligible electors and update existing records so that eligible citizens are not left out of the electoral rolls.

With the draft rolls scheduled for December 1, voters and prospective electors can use the revision period to check their details and submit claims or objections within the prescribed dates.