Guwahati: STF Uncovers Heroin Smuggling Consignment in Amingaon

Guwahati: The Assam Special Task Force has uncovered an alleged attempt to smuggle a large consignment of heroin into Lower Assam, arresting three suspected drug traffickers, including two women, during an operation in Amingaon area.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics through the region.

As per the information, STF personnel intercepted a passenger vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 KC 0971, locally known as “Jumon Suman”, which was reportedly travelling towards Lower Assam. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a significant quantity of heroin.

According to officials, the accused allegedly attempted to evade detection by concealing the contraband on their bodies. The heroin had reportedly been strapped around them as part of a sophisticated smuggling method. However, vigilant STF personnel conducted a detailed inspection, resulting in the seizure of the narcotics and the arrest of the suspects.

The arrested people have been identified as Asmina Parbin, Mehrun Nessa Khatun and Mohammad Somez Ali.

As per the investigation, it suggest that the accused may be linked to a wider drug trafficking network involved in transporting heroin to various parts of Lower Assam. Officers stated that further interrogation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and identify other people who may be connected to the operation.