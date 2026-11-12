Guwahati: Street Vendor Allegedly Dragged Into Shop and Stabbed in Fancy Bazar

Guwahati: A stabbing case has been reported from Fancy Bazar area, in Guwahati on 11th November, at around 8:00pm, where a local street vendor was allegedly dragged into a shop, brutally assaulted and stabbed by a group of five people.

The incident reportedly took place at Bombay Beauty Bazar, a business establishment located in the heart of the commercial hub. The shop owner and four employees have been accused of attacking a man , who earns his livelihood by selling goods on the footpath.

The allegation has been levelled against the owner and employees of a business establishment named Bombay Beauty Bazar.

As per information, the victim was allegedly forcibly taken inside the shop, where the accused repeatedly assaulted him. During the attack, he was also allegedly stabbed, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident triggered tension in the Fancy Bazar area, with the situation reportedly escalating following news of the assault. Upon receiving information, a team from Panbazar Police Station rushed to the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control.

Police personnel later arrested the alleged attackers and rescued the injured youth. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.