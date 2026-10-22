Assam: Young student loses life in brutal assault by mob near Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Amidst the joy and festivities of the Sharadiya Durga Puja, a 19-year-old student of Rangia tragically lost his life in Panitema, near Rangia. Another youth was critically injured. This incident has triggered widespread sensation and tension throughout the entire Rangia area.

According to allegations made by the local public regarding the incident, Dhanjit Kalita, an 11th-grade student and resident of Panitema, Rangia, had left home at night with his friend Bishal Das to visit Puja pandals. According to the allegations, the two friends met with an accident after slipping on sand by the roadside in Panitema. However, immediately following the accident, for some mysterious reason, a mob of people began brutally thrashing both of them without any forethought. As a result, Dhanjit Kalita breathed his last on the spot. On the other hand, Bishal Das sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed in a critical condition to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, where he is currently battling for his life.

Following this inhumane incident, hundreds of men and women from Panitema village surrounded the Rangia police station, demanding a proper investigation into the matter. Seeking justice for this brutal act, they staged a protest programme at the Rangia police station.