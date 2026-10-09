Jasmine Khatun Shines with Silver at Asian Masters Swimming Championship 2026

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: Assam won a silver medal at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship 2026 in Bengaluru. Jasmine Khatun, a resident of Bongaigaon Refinery Township and a trainee of the Bongaigaon District Swimming Association swimming pool, won the silver medal in the 45–49 years age category, bringing pride to Bongaigaon and Assam.

More than 3,000 swimmers from over 20 Asian countries are participating in the 7-day meet. Organised by Asia Aquatics in association with the Swimming Federation of India, the championship is being held in India for the first time.

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