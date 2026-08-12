Guwahati: Tanker Collides With Four-Wheeler on NH in Basistha

Guwahati: Today, at noon a road accident occurred on the National Highway in front of Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati’s Basistha area. As per preliminary reports, a tanker collided with a four-wheeler while both vehicles were travelling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari. The tanker involved in the accident bears registration number NL 01AH 3163, while the four-wheeler is registered as AS 01EV 7924.

The collision occurred on the busy highway, briefly causing traffic jam in the area. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Details regarding the circumstances that led to the collision are yet to emerge. The Exact reason of the accident, whether it was caused by speeding, a mechanical fault or any other factor is not yet established.

Basistha police are expected to confirm the exact cause of the accident .Further details are awaited.