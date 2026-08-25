Guwahati: Thieves Ransack Two Houses in Hatigaon

Guwahati: Residents of Bakulban Housing in Hatigaon, Guwahati, have been left concerned after a series of thefts reported in the locality over the past two days.

As per reports, thieves targeted two houses in the housing colony, carrying out thefts at the residences of Pradip Goswami and Naba Jyoti Duarah.

The incidents reportedly took place on two consecutive days, with the thieves allegedly ransacking the houses and fleeing with valuables. The repeated break-ins have triggered panic among people of Hatigaon,who are now worried about the security of their homes and belongings.

The incidents have also raised questions about security arrangements in the colony, particularly at night. Hatigaon Police are expected to investigate the thefts and identify those responsible. Further details regarding the stolen valuables and the progress of the investigation are awaited.