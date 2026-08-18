Guwahati: Three Children Rescued After Allegedly Fleeing from Child-Care Centre

Guwahati: Today, morning three children who allegedly fled from a child-care centre in Guwahati were rescued by the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP) . As per police, the children were found at New Bongaigaon railway station and subsequently taken into custody for questioning. During preliminary questioning, they reportedly told officers that they had escaped from a child-care centre in Betkuchi, Guwahati.

The centre provides care and support to children in distress and operates as part of a wider network of child-care facilities.

The children allegedly told the police that they fled the centre after being subjected to physical assault. However, the allegations have not yet been independently verified, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their escape.

Police are looking into the children’s claims and the conditions at the centre to determine what led to the incident. Further inquiries are expected to establish whether any wrongdoing took place and identify those responsible, if the allegations are substantiated.

The children have been placed under the care of the appropriate authorities while the investigation continues.

Further details are awaited.