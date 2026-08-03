Guwahati: Three Royal Global University Students Injured After Speeding Car Crashes into Pole

Guwahati: Today morning, an accident was reported in Guwahati after a speeding car allegedly lost control and crashed into a footpath before slamming into an electric pole in the Birubari area.

As per initial reports, the Tata Nexon, bearing registration number AS01GA5653, was travelling from the Nepali Mandir area towards Lokhra when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The impact of the crash left the car extensively damaged.

Three students of Royal Global University were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. One of the passenger is reported to be in critical condition, while the other two also sustained injuries. They were rushed for medical treatment, although further details regarding their condition are yet to be officially confirmed.

People nearby gathered at the spot soon after the crash. The damaged vehicle remained at the scene as police began their preliminary assessment. Police have asked about the accident to nearby people and also launched an investigation to confirm the exact cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.