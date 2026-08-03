Guwahati To Get Five New NH-27 Footbridges By October

Guwahati: Construction of five footbridges along National Highway-27 in Guwahati is underway in a major effort to improve pedestrian safety after a series of fatal accidents and growing public demand for safer crossing facilities.

The initiative was announced by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma after a tragic accident at Lalmati renewed concerns over the safety of pedestrians attempting to cross the city's busiest highway corridor. The footbridges are being built at Tetelia, the Garbhanga stretch near Gorchuk, Royal Global University, Sarusajai and Lalmati, covering key locations along the Jalukbari-Khanapara route.

As per officials, each footbridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Work has already commenced at the identified sites, and authorities are aiming to complete all five structures before the Durga Puja festival, subject to construction progressing as scheduled.

The project comes in response to several accidents involving pedestrians crossing the highway amid heavy traffic. Earlier, iron grills were installed along the central divider to discourage unsafe crossings. Once completed, the new footbridges are expected to provide a safer and more convenient crossing option while improving traffic flow along the busy corridor.