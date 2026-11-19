Guwahati: Three people were arrested on 18th November, in connection with the alleged assault on traffic police constable Tinku Moni Deka near Shani Mandir in Khanapara, Guwahati

The three accused arrested in connection with the Guwahati traffic cop assault case have been identified as Sushant Acharya, Surchi Acharya and Guntash Singh.

According to the information provided in the reporter's account, Sushant Acharya and Surchi Acharya are residents of Shillong, Meghalaya. The third accused, Guntash Singh, is a resident of Mohali in Punjab. The arrests were made on 18th November, a day after the alleged incident. Police had initially detained one person before making the three arrests.

The alleged assault involved a group reportedly comprising four to five men and two women. However, the supplied information identifies only the three people arrested.

According to Tinku Moni Deka's account, the confrontation began when he was performing traffic management duties near Shani Mandir in Khanapara on the night of 17th November .

Deka was reportedly trying to move an autorickshaw to ease congestion when he noticed a group attempting to cross a busy road despite moving traffic. He allegedly intervened to prevent the group from crossing.

Deka alleged that a woman approached him and slapped him without any prior argument. He further claimed that several people accompanying her joined the assault, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly beating him.

Following the alleged assault, Tinku Moni Deka lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of November 17 near Shani Mandir, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam. All three of them were arrested on Wednesday.