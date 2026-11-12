Assam: 60-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension has gripped Bamunbari village in Barkhetri under Nalbari district following an alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl studying in Class VI. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among residents, who have demanded stringent punishment for the accused. According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, a 60-year-old man, identified as Hurmuza Ali of Bamunbari, has been accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

As per the allegations, the incident took place on November 5, when the girl had gone to a nearby shop to purchase detergent. The accused allegedly dragged her into a nearby jungle beside the main road and sexually assaulted her. At the time, the girl's family members had reportedly taken her grandmother to Sarathi Hospital in Nalbari for an operation.

The victim and her family have further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After the girl informed her family about the incident, her relatives lodged a complaint at Daulashal police outpost on the same night. Acting on the complaint, police apprehended the accused.

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