Guwahati Traffic Diversions Announced for 21st and 22nd October

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and designated routes for Durga idol immersion on 21st October and 22nd October to prevent congestion near Lachit Ghat and Pandu Port.

For Lachit Ghat, vehicles from Chandmari must take Maharaja Prithu Flyover, District Library Point, KLB Road, Sessions Court Point and MG Road. Those from Tokobari, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Birubari, Rehabari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil must follow Aryanagar, AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Godhuli Bazar, Vishal Point, Panbazar Railway Overbridge, Pani Tanki and MG Road. Vehicles from Kumarpara and Lal Ganesh must follow Bishnupur Road, Chabipul and the same route thereafter. Ulubari and Dakshin Sarania vehicles must take GS Road, Apsara, Janata Point and the same onward route. Rajgarh and Bhangagarh vehicles must use Rajgarh Road, Commerce College Point and the Chandmari route.

Those from Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Dispur and Kahilipara must follow RG Baruah Road, Shraddhanjali Flyover and the Chandmari route. Panbazar vehicles must use HB Road, Mahamaya Point and Pani Tanki, while Bharalumukh and Shantipur vehicles must take DG Road, Bharalumukh Point, AT Road and Panbazar Railway Overbridge.

Regular traffic will face diversions at Maharaja Prithu Flyover, TC Point, Machkhowa Police Point and Planetarium Point. BB Road between Ulubari and TC Point is barred to idol carriers. Only idol vehicles using the designated right lane from the hospital side may proceed along MG Road; exits will be via DG or AT Road.

For Pandu Port, idol vehicles must enter through Adabari Tiniali and exit via Shadillapur No. 6 Colony towards Jalukbari. Vehicles from Bharalumukh and Fatasil must use AT and DG roads; entry through Maligaon Chariali is prohibited.

Commuters should avoid MG, GNB and DG roads where possible. Airport and Saraighat Bridge travellers should use the National Highway. DJ and sound-system vehicles are barred near the ghats. Emergency vehicles and local residents are exempt.