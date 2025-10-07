Guwahati: Pandu Ghat Immersion Committee announces Durga idol immersion contest results

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pandu Ghat Immersion Committee has announced the results of its annual Durga Puja idol immersion competition, held on October 2 and 3 at Pandu Ghat in Guwahati. Each year, the committee organizes this unique contest to recognize the Puja celebration committees that perform the idol immersion of Goddess Durga in the Brahmaputra River in the most disciplined and graceful manner.

This year’s event was marked by an atmosphere of solemnity following the untimely demise of Assam’s musical legend, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect to the beloved artiste, the use of sound systems was completely banned for the first time, and all immersions were conducted solely with traditional and spiritual rituals.

According to a statement issued by the committee’s president Nimai Chandra Das, working president Shyamal Bhattacharya, and general secretary Dwijen Lahkar stated that the Pandu Old Station Colony Durga Puja Celebration Committee won the first place, receiving Rs 20,000 along with the Kamal De Memorial Award. The Garchuk Puja Celebration Committee secured the second place, winning Rs 15,000 and the Nidraprabha Lahkar Memorial Award, while the Pandu East Kamakhya Colony Durga Puja Celebration Committee achieved third place, receiving Rs 10,000 and the Ashu Ranjan Memorial Award.

Other awardees included the Azad Hind Club Durga Puja Celebration Committee, which secured fourth place and received the Usha Rani Kundu Memorial Award. The Rest Camp Kalibari Puja Celebration Committee won fifth place with an award dedicated in memory of Asit Deb’s parents. The BBC Children Park Puja Celebration Committee came sixth and received the Sunil Kanti Memorial Award, while the Durga Puja Committee of Pandu 3No Rly Colony earned the seventh position with the Meena Bala Das Memorial Award. Anand Nagar Puja Celebration Committee won the eighth place, receiving the Gauri Dhar Memorial Award, and the River Side Sporting Club secured ninth place, receiving the Prafulla Ranjan Das Memorial Award.

The Paramount Grand Puja Celebration Committee also received a special recognition this year.

The award presentation ceremony will be held on October 12 at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Auditorium in Maligaon, Boripara. The programme will begin with a “Diha Naam” which will be dedicated to the memory of Zubeen Garg.

