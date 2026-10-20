Nabami: Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Women’s Empowerment Through ‘Lakhpati Baideu’ Scheme

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Maha Navami highlighted the state government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, emphasising its role in promoting women’s entrepreneurship and financial independence.

In a post on social media , Sarma said the initiative aims to help eligible women members of self-help groups become “Lakhpati Baideus” by earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually. He linked the scheme’s objectives with the spirit of Maha Navami and the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, who is worshipped as the giver of spiritual powers and accomplishments.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 as seed capital in the first year to establish or expand their businesses. Women who utilise the initial assistance effectively can access Rs 25,000 in the second year, comprising a government contribution and a bank loan, followed by Rs 50,000 in the third year.

Sarma noted that women across Assam are developing livelihoods through activities such as bakeries, food processing, fish farming and vegetable cultivation. He states, these enterprises are not only improving household incomes but also generating employment and inspiring others in rural communities.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister wished women success in their entrepreneurial journeys and invoked Maa Siddhidatri’s blessings for their continued progress and prosperity.