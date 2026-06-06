Four Family Members Killed as Massive Fire Guts Houses and Rented Rooms in Jalukbari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati claimed the lives of four members of a family and left a trail of destruction, reducing several houses and rented rooms to ashes.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 2 am at West Jaymati Nagar, 22 No. By-lane, during heavy rainfall.

The four deceased have been identified as Kuddus Ali, Kajoli Begum, Haru Babu and Dangar Babu. The victims, who were tenants originally from Goalpara, were trapped inside their residence as flames spread rapidly through the area. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire originated from a stove in a nearby hotel and subsequently spread through electrical wiring before escalating into a major disaster. The blaze soon engulfed multiple residential rooms and spread to adjoining structures, destroying at least 11 small rented rooms and two residential buildings.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene with four fire tenders and launched firefighting operations. Police, SDRF and NDRF teams also joined the rescue efforts.

However, by the time the fire was brought under control, all four family members had succumbed to the flames.

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