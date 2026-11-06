Guwahati: Two-Wheeler Rams Into Car on Zoo Road

Guwahati: A road accident at Sundarpur on Zoo Road, Guwahati triggered a traffic congestion on Thursday evening after a speeding two-wheeler allegedly rammed into a passenger car, leaving a woman injured.

As per reports, the accident occurred around 8pm when the two-wheeler collided with the car at Sundarpur. The impact left the car’s front portion considerably damaged, with its bumper partially detached and a wheel cover dislodged.

A woman reportedly sustained injuries in the collision. However, details regarding the nature and extent of her injuries were not immediately available. The accident attracted a large crowd, with local people and passers-by gathering at the spot after the collision. Witnesses and people reportedly helped the two-wheeler rider get back on his feet and assisted in clearing the accident site to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The incident also triggered a commotion at the scene, further disrupting traffic along the busy Zoo Road stretch. Vehicles were seen moving slowly as commuters faced inconvenience due to the congestion.

Visuals from the accident site showed the damaged passenger car with its front bumper partially detached on one side. A wheel cover had also come off following the impact.