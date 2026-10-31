Assam: Biswanath Ghat Girl Killed in NH-15 Road Accident

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A tragic road accident took place on NH-15 at the Hazarimal divider crossing on Friday afternoon, leaving a young girl seriously injured. She later succumbed to her injuries. The deceased was identified as Morzina Begum of Biswanath Ghat.

According to information, the accident occurred when a Guwahati-bound passenger bus bearing registration number AS01QC9777 collided head-on with an XL 100 motorcycle bearing registration number AS32B5753.

Further information revealed that the XL 100 was attempting to cross the open divider at Hazarimal when it was hit by the bus. The girl was travelling towards her home with her uncle from the Jamugurihat side when the accident occurred. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Earns Surakshit District Status Under NACO’s HIV Programme