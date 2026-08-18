Guwahati: Urol Restaurant Manager Assaulted, Restaurant Vandalised in Jayanagar

Guwahati: Late Monday night, a group of around five to six people allegedly assaulted a restaurant manager and vandalised an eatery in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area. As per reports, the group entered Urol Restaurant and allegedly attacked its manager, Chanki Ahmed, with an iron chair and bricks. Ahmed sustained injuries in the assault and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The attackers also allegedly vandalised the restaurant and damaged Ahmed’s motorcycle before fleeing the scene.The restaurant owner claimed that few people had previously threatened the establishment. Police are now investigating whether the earlier threats were connected to Monday night’s attack.

The owner further alleged that people involved in drug abuse could be behind the incident. However, the allegation has not been established, and police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Police team from Basistha Police reached the spot after the incident and launched an investigation. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the assault and vandalism and are expected to question those associated with the restaurant.

More Details are awaited.