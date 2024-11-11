Guwahati: Water Supply to be Affected in Parts of the City

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has announced that the water supply will be affected in multiple locations of the capital city on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was mentioned that this is the result of the failure of a transformer at the Satpukhuri Water Supply Scheme.

The following areas are expected to be affected by this interruption of the water supply. Uzanbazar, Chenikhuthi, Guwahati Club, Silpukhuri, Chandmari, Government Press, Kharghuli, Housing Colony, Krishnanagar, Nizarapar, Kanwachal, Nabagiri, Pensionpara, Milanpur, Nabagraha, Udaigiri, Chitrachal Hill Area, etc.

It must be noted that although large parts of the city are being covered by water supply projects providing access to clean water to households on a regular basis, the supply is far from dependable. Not only does it continue to fail from time to time because of technical problems, but also unscheduled interruptions that cause a lot of problems for the general public.