Sivasagar: Two Young Men Found Dead in Drain Along NH-37

Guwahati: Today, morning two men were found dead in a roadside drain near NH-37 at Betbari Dishang in Sivasagar district. The first body was recovered from the drain and was identified as 21-year-old Abhay Hazarika of Baliaghat. Shortly afterwards, another body was found in the same drain, around five to six metres from where Hazarika’s body had been recovered.

The second deceased was identified as 23-year-old Manas Das, son of Ananta Das and Julie Das of Baliaghat.

As per information, the two men had reportedly been travelling together on an FZ motorcycle bearing registration number AS 04 AD 3552. They had reportedly left during the day on Friday, with Manas accompanying Abhay on a visit to the historic Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar.

The circumstances leading to their deaths remain unclear. It has not yet been established how the motorcycle ended up near the drain or what caused the incident. Police team reached the spot after receiving information about the deaths and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Details are awaited.