Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Guwahati’s Hengrabari

Guwahati: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Hengrabari, Guwahati on Tuesday night, with the initial investigation indicating a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Rimpi Kalita, who had reportedly married Hirak Jyoti Deka around two months ago. The incident was reported from House No. 9 on Connecting Road in Hengrabari. According to initial information, Deka had gone to Zubeen Kshetra and, upon returning home, found his wife dead inside the residence.

People of that, informed the Dispur Police, who reached the spot and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Although police are currently treating the incident as a suspected suicide, some of the neighbours have alleged that Kalita may have been killed and raised questions about her husband’s possible involvement. However, these allegations have not been established by the police.

After the incident, Deka was detained for questioning. Investigators are examining the circumstances at the residence, along with statements from local residents and other available evidence.The exact cause and manner of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination.

More Details are awaited.