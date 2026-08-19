Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging Across Guwahati

Guwahati: Today morning, Guwahatians woke up to severe waterlogging after incessant rain throughout the night, with several parts of the city inundated and normal life disrupted.

The situation worsened after a guard wall of the Assam State Zoo reportedly collapsed, allowing a large volume of water to flow into nearby residential areas. Several houses were reportedly inundated up to knee level, while locals questioned the maintenance of the zoo’s boundary infrastructure, alleging that inadequate upkeep may have contributed to the incident.

Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar were among the worst-affected areas, with water reportedly rising to waist level in some locations. Residents, office-goers and commuters faced considerable difficulties in moving through the affected areas.

Heavy rain also triggered waterlogging in Hatigaon, Wireless, Maligaon, Rukminigaon, Downtown and Jorabat. Several major roads witnessed severe traffic congestion, adding to commuters’ woes.

Guwahatians have been advised to avoid waterlogged roads.