Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Hengrabari Apartment, Bank Manager Arrested

Guwahati: The body of a young woman was recovered from Neha Apartment in Hengrabari, on Tuesday night, prompting Dispur Police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The deceased has been identified as Dolly Kashyap, a resident of Sualkuchi. She was reportedly living in the apartment as a tenant and working at an insurance company.

As per reports, police recovered her body from the premises after reaching the spot. A suicide note allegedly naming Biswanath Das was also reportedly found. The note is said to have referred to physical and mental harassment, which allegedly drove Kashyap to take the extreme step. These allegations are yet to be independently established.

The police have arrested a 34-year-old ICICI Bank manager in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Biswanath Das, is the son of Prafulla Kumar Das and a resident of Arrah village under Adra Police Station in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The exact cause of Kashyap’s death has not yet been established. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and carrying out the necessary legal procedures.

Further details are awaited.