Woman Constable Found Dead in Guwahati; Colleague Arrested After Suicide Note Surfaces

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman police constable was found dead at her rented accommodation in the Panikhaiti area of Guwahati on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dipamoni Hira (26), who had been serving at Panikhaiti Police Outpost for the past three years. She had been living alone in the rented house while her husband resided in Nagaon.

According to initial reports, her husband tried to contact her in the morning but received no response. He subsequently informed the house owner, who found the constable lying dead inside the room and immediately alerted the police.

Police personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation. A note was reportedly recovered from the scene. The body is to be sent for post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate, while forensic experts and senior police officials also visited the location as part of the probe. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Constable Mrigen Boro of Jorabat Police Station in connection with the case. The arrest was made on the basis of a suicide note allegedly left behind by Dipamoni Hira before her death.

According to police sources, Dipamoni was married. Both Dipamoni Hira and Mrigen Boro had earlier served together at Panikhaiti Police Outpost.

Sources said Mrigen Boro was subsequently transferred to Jorabat Police Station owing to the relationship. He has now been brought to Pragjyotishpur Police Station, where police are continuing to question him.

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