Kokrajhar: Hagrama Mohilary Personal Assistant Found Hanging from a flyover

Guwahati: The body of 47-year-old Mahesh Brahma, who was reportedly associated with BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary as his personal assistant, was recovered hanging from a newly constructed railway flyover at Khargaon in Kokrajhar .

Brahma’s body was found suspended by a rope from the flyover, after which police and a magistrate reached the spot. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident has raised questions over whether Brahma died by suicide or was killed and his body subsequently hung from the flyover. His family members have reportedly ruled out the possibility of suicide and urged police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

BTC Executive Member Prakash Basumatary visited the site after the incident and called for a detailed on-the-spot investigation to determine what led to Brahma’s death. Police are examining the available evidence and other circumstances surrounding the case. The post-mortem examination is expected to provide further information about the cause of death.