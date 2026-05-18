Teacher’s Under-Construction House Looted in Bongaigaon: Thieves Steal Electric Wiring, Metal Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Rising theft cases in Bongaigaon district have created panic among residents. In a fresh incident, thieves allegedly stole electric wiring and other metal materials from an under-construction house at Nayapara under Abhayapuri police station on Saturday.

The house belongs to a teacher, Sirkhat Hussein. Speaking to the press, Hussein said that he came to know about the theft in the morning when he visited the house. He found both locks of the gate broken and later discovered that all the electric wires already fitted in the house had been stolen. The thieves also took aluminium sheets kept there for wall partition work.

Hussein said that materials worth around Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen from the house. He has lodged an FIR at the Abhayapuri police station.

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