IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three District in Assam

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department, today has issued a yellow alert for three districts in southern Assam, warning of possible thunderstorms and lightning. The alert covers Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, where extreme weather conditions are likely in some areas.

The warning comes due to changing weather conditions across Assam, with signs of the approaching winter becoming increasingly noticeable. Morning fog and dew have been observed in several areas, creating cooler and more pleasant conditions during the early hours.

Dewdrops on grass, leaves and other vegetation have become more prominent as temperatures and weather patterns gradually shift across the state. Meanwhile, parts of Kamrup Metropolitan district have also experienced light rainfall in some areas. The drizzle have contributed to relatively cool and pleasant weather in the city.

Although the recent conditions have brought some relief from warmer weather, the IMD’s warning highlights the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in parts of southern Assam. People of these three districts covered by the yellow alert are advised to take precautions during thunderstorms.

Further weather updates are expected from the IMD as conditions develop across the state.