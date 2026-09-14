Hatigaon Murder Case: Ramanuj Goswami Dies After Jumping from Narakasur Hill

Guwahati:Early this morning, the prime accused in the Riya Goswami murder case, Ramanuj Goswami, died after allegedly jumping from Narakasur Hill while being taken from Hatigaon to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a blood test at around 3 am.

As per report, the incident occurred at around 3 am when Ramanuj was being taken to GMCH. He allegedly attempted to escape from police custody by jumping from the top of Narakasur Hill.

Ramanuj had surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station two days after Riya was allegedly murdered and was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

Riya was allegedly killed inside their apartment in Hatigaon. Her body was recovered after neighbours alerted the police following a foul smell emanating from the residence.

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a sharp weapon, several liquor bottles and bloodstains from the apartment. Household items were also found scattered inside the room, pointing to a possible struggle.