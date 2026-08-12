India Targets $1 Trillion in Exports, Piyush Goyal Urges Businesses to Embrace Fair Trade

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian businesses and citizens to adopt fair trading practices, promote recycling and reuse, and contribute to the development of a circular economy while expanding Indian products and services in international markets.

Goyal made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Bharatiya Vyapari Mahotsav 2026 in New Delhi. He said India’s economy, currently valued at around $4 trillion, offers significant opportunities as the country works towards achieving the vision of a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to expand India’s access to international markets, Goyal said free trade agreements signed over the past four years cover 38 developed countries with a combined GDP of around $60 trillion. He said nine FTAs have helped create new opportunities for Indian businesses and industries.

The minister said India’s goods and services exports touched a record $863 billion last year, comprising $442 billion in merchandise exports and $421 billion in services exports. He added that exports have grown by around 73 per cent over the past six years, with the government targeting $1 trillion in exports during the current year.

Goyal said the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav aims to showcase India’s growing capabilities across various sectors, including space technology and defence, while strengthening the country’s journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said technology and trade are the two key drivers of India’s economic growth. He highlighted the free trade agreements signed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with developed economies, including the European Union, describing them as a significant achievement for the country.

Prasada said several developed countries now view India as a source of economic opportunity and called upon Indian traders and businesses to work closely with counterparts in FTA partner countries to make the most of the agreements.

The Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 is a four-day exhibition showcasing the theme of “Made in India, Made for India, Made for the World.” The event seeks to highlight India’s trade capabilities, economic strength and entrepreneurial potential while reinforcing the country’s commitment to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The event is jointly organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in New Delhi.