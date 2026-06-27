Head-On Collision Near Jogighopa Claims E-Rickshaw Driver's Life

Guwahati: A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a four-wheeler and an e-rickshaw near Karea Hill on National Highway 17 under Jogighopa.

As per police, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided head-on. The impact left the e-rickshaw driver dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Omar Ali, a resident of the First Block area of Kabaitari. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Two other people , identified as Atowar Rahman and Ambia Khatun, suffered serious injuries in the accident. They were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre at Chalantapara for medical treatment.

Police said the four-wheeler involved in the accident bears registration number AS 01 GS 7826, while the e-rickshaw is registered as AS 19 ER 2916. The four-wheeler was reportedly travelling from Bongaigaon towards Goalpara when the collision occurred.

More Details are awaited