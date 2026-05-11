One Killed, Another Critical in Head-On Bike–Scooter Collision at Garchuk in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A horrific road accident took place late last night at Garchuk in Guwahati after a bike and a scooter collided head-on. Bike rider Bishwajit Rabha died on the spot, while scooter rider Ganesh Basumatary sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to hospital in critical condition. According to reports, the accident occurred when Bishwajit Rabha was returning from a Bihu function and travelling from Pamohi towards Garchuk. His bike reportedly rammed into a scooter coming from the opposite direction with tremendous force. Following the collision, Bishwajit Rabha succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Ganesh Basumatary was rushed to hospital for treatment, where his condition remains critical. Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation. Details of the vehicles involved are currently being verified.

Also Read: Assam: Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured in Bongaigaon Road Accident