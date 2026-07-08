Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Waterlogging Across Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, after heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of Guwahati, severely disrupting traffic movement.

Areas including Maligaon, Ambari, Rajgarh, Lamb Road, Kahilipara, Lokhra Road, Boragaon, Silpukhuri and Chandmari witnessed inundated roads after hours of rain. The National Highway beneath the Jorabat flyover was also submerged, bringing traffic on the lower stretch to a standstill.

In several areas , water levels reportedly rose up to knee height, leaving many vehicles stranded or breaking down. School buses and public transport vehicles were among those caught in the waterlogged roads, particularly in the Maligaon area, causing inconvenience to commuters and students.

Although traffic continued to move over the Jorabat flyover, congestion intensified as vehicles travelling in both directions were diverted to the elevated stretch due to flooding on the road below.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of moderate rain on 8th July , after light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The IMD has further forecast generally cloudy conditions with intermittent rain or thundershowers across the city until 14th July, indicating that Guwahati is likely to experience wet weather over the coming week. Government have advised Guwahatians to remain cautious and plan their travel accordingly as further rainfall may aggravate waterlogging in low-lying areas.